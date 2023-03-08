Home States Telangana

Bhatti too joins Cong padayatra bandwagon

As part of Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, the CLP leader is scheduled to start his padayatra on March 16.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an objective to consolidate its vote base among backward classes and weaker sections, the Congress high command seems to have encouraged another prominent leader — Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka — to embark on a padayatra in the State.

As part of Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, the CLP leader is scheduled to start his padayatra on March 16. His yatra will start in Adilabad and conclude in Khammam district. Vikramarka is the only leader from the SC community to be allowed by the party high command to go on a statewide tour. Till now, leaders from the Reddy community have been going on padayatras, covering places outside their respective constituencies.

“As a CLP leader, I have the responsibility to bring the party to power. Top leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have suggested that I undertake a padayatra across the State,” Bhatti Vikramarka said during a meeting with his supporters in Madhira constituency.

Message of unity

When asked what would be the main focus of the proposed padayatra, Vikramarka told TNIE that the SC, ST, BC and minorities are polarised by the divisive forces, and he would carry forward Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra’s message to every household. He said that he has planned a two-month yatra. However, it is likely to be prolonged if the proposed route is not covered in two months time.

It may be noted that the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, and AICC programmes implementation committee state president Alleti Maheshwar Reddy have already started their own yatras in different directions. The party sources said that Vikramarka’s itinerary may also include some of the places covered by Revanth and Maheshwar.The grand old party is also planning at least two major public meetings during Vikramarka’s padayatra.

