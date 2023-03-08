Home States Telangana

Guv quota: Telangana govt, Raj Bhavan ties face fresh test

The moot question is whether or not the Governor would approve the names recommended by the State Cabinet.

Published: 08th March 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | Express)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All eyes are now on the nomination of two MLCs under the Governor’s quota, as the tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the Pragathi Bhavan has been continuing. The moot question is whether or not the Governor would approve the names recommended by the State Cabinet.

The tenure of two MLCs nominated to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota — D Rajeshwar Rao and Farooq Hussain — will expire on May 27. The State Cabinet, which is slated to meet on March 9, is expected to finalise the two names for these seats.

However, it may be recalled that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan held back the file when the government recommended the name of Padi Kaushik Reddy under the Governor’s quota. The Governor neither gave her consent to Kaushik Reddy’s candidature nor rejected the file. So, the BRS sent Kaushik Reddy to the Council under MLAs category. Later, the government recommended the name of S Madhusudhana Chary under the Governor’s quota, which was approved by the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, the Governor gave her consent for nominating Basavaraju Saraiah, Boggarapu Dayanand and Gorati Venkanna under the Governor’s quota in November, 2020. According to sources, this time, too, the Governor’s decision will purely depend on which names the State Cabinet will clear under the quota.

In BRS circles, the names of former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and Budida Bikshamaiah Goud are doing the rounds for nomination under the quota. Nageswara Rao, after the BRS meeting in Khammam, became active in the party again. Former Alair MLA Bikhamaiah Goud joined BRS from BJP in October, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana govt Governor’s quota Raj Bhavan Pragathi Bhavan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp