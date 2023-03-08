Integration of R&D labs must for effective resource utilisation: Jitendra Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday stressed on the need for integration at various levels like intra, inter-synergy and extended coordination for research and development (R&D). After inaugurating the weeklong One Week One Lab (OWOL) campaign at CSIR-IICT, he said: “It is important to supplement resources and knowledge among institutions to support Research and Development. All the 37 CSIR labs work in coordination with each other, discussing their research ideas, as this leads to quality research output and limit overlap of research effort making it more cost-effective.”

“Integration among labs, public and private R&D labs and industry is needed for effective utilisation of resources. CSIR-IICT can set a model for other labs to follow. Hyderabad offers tradition with technology, culture with chemistry, Nizam with new India and all these footprints can be found in this institute,” he added.

“Industry has to be an important component of research and this was visualised when industry in India was in a very primitive stage. It is now being implemented more than ever. Not only has scientific admission increased but industrial entrepreneurship has also awakened,’’ he further said.

Atmanirbhar Bharat

IICT Director Dr D Srinivasa Reddy, said: “Our rich pool of scientists with expertise in broad ranging research areas combined with good business development strategies is driving CSIR-IICT towards making India Atmanirbhar Bharat in chemical technologies.”

“We are setting up a biorefinery demonstration plant to produce green H2 (150 KLD) using solid waste associated with multiple bio-based products with decentralised and captive applications. I request industry participation, including startups present here to take advantage of CSIR technologies and I assure you that together we can achieve ambitious Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

Meanwhile, CSIR-IICT and M/s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) entered into a Master Research Alliance Agreement (MRAA) and signed MoUs with industry partners and launched super food products. CSIR-IICT also singed another MoU with Granules India Ltd for tech transfer of process know-how for Metformin raw material.

