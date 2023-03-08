Home States Telangana

Man set on fire during Holi celebrations in Medak district

The victim sustained burns and was shifted to the Sangareddy District Headquarters Hospital by locals.

Published: 08th March 2023

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: While Holi is the day to forget past differences and forge new beginnings, the festival of colours turned tragic when a man set fire to another man in Marpalli village under Regode mandal of Medak district on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said the accused and victim were celebrating Holi but when the latter tried to smear colours on the former, he became angry and set the other on fire. The victim sustained burns and was shifted to the Sangareddy District Headquarters Hospital by locals. Doctors said his situation remains critical and he is currently under observation.

In view of the incident, police have intensified security measures in Marpalli village.

