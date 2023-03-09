After birdwatching festivals, Kagaznagar forest officials to start jungle safaris

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Kagaznagar forest area is a breeding ground for tigers and serves as the only route for tiger migration from Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra and Indravathi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh.

These majestic creatures cross the Pranahitha river to settle in the Kumurambheem-Asifabad district. Officials believe that all these factors make the area ideal for jungle safaris. Further, the tigers from the Kagaznagar forest area can only migrate to the Bellampelli and Chennur forest areas in the Mancherial district. The Kagaznagar forest is home to a healthy population of tigers that roam freely along the banks of the Pranahitha river.

The region provides ample water and vegetation for herbivores, making it an ideal habitat for tigers to settle. To prevent human-wildlife conflicts, forest officials recently released several deer into the forest. These deer were brought from Hyderabad and released into the wild.

Officials said the wildlife movement in the catchment area of the Pranahitha river has been increasing. After the success of a few pilot safari programmes last year, officials believe that such initiatives can help improve footfall in the area.

The Pranahita river is one of the largest tributaries of the Godavari river, and it is common to spot various species of birds, as well as deer, including the spotted deer. The tiger population has been increasing in the region, and these majestic creatures can easily migrate from one area to another by crossing the Pranahitha river.

Last year, the then District Forest Officer G Dinesh proposed to start jungle safaris during the months of November and December to encourage tourism. However, the proposal was delayed after the transfer of the district officer.

Currently, owing to better coordination between Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Sirpur MLA Konneru Konappa, officials are taking measures to promote jungle safaris to attract tourists. In Jannaram and Khanapur divisions, jungle safari vehicles are available for tourists visiting the Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Kagaznagar forest officials organised their first birdwatching festival in December 2019 and the second in January 2022. Bird enthusiasts from different areas came to see the region and captured photos of different types of birds.

