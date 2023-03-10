1st time, SCCL coal to power NTPC

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: NTPC Telangana has achieved a significant milestone in its journey towards commissioning 2×800 MW units at Ramagundam by receiving the first coal rake from the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) through Indian Railways. The project authorities at NTPC Telangana issued a press release on Thursday to provide details on the coal receiving process.

On March 7, the NTPC Telangana track hopper received the first Indian Railway coal rake carrying a load of 3,509 metric tonnes. This coal was supplied as per the terms of the MoU for four lakh metric tonnes between NTPC and SCCL, which is valid until April. After that, the FSA (Fuel Supply Agreement) will come into force. The stacking of the received coal has also commenced, which will aid in the sustainable operation of the new 800 MW units.

The event was graced by several NTPC officials, such as P Pal (CGM-Projects), Tapas Saha (GM-FM), Hare Ram Singh (GM-C&T) and GK Halder (HoD-FM) apart from Railways officials. P Pal expressed his gratitude to the SCR and SCCL authorities for their unwavering support in helping NTPC achieve this significant milestone.

Built as part of AP Reorganisation Act

A coal-based power plant, the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project, located in Ramagundam, has a power capacity of 1600 MW in its first phase. As per AP Reorganisation Act, the total planned capacity of the power plant is 4,000 MW

