Infant chokes on maize grains, dies

By Express News Service

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM: A three-year-old girl, named Bindhu Sri, died by accidentally choking on maize grains in Rampuram village of Chunchupalli mandal on Thursday.

According to the girl’s parents — B Venkat Krishna and Ashwni — who are daily wage labourers by profession, Bindhu ate a bunch of maize grains and suddenly fell short of breath and was unconscious moments later in the early hours of Thursday.

She was then rushed to a hospital in Kothagudem, where doctors found the grains in her throat. However, they referred her to be shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad but she died on her way to the hospital.

