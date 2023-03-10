Kavitha enacting Women’s Bill drama to divert attention: Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching a full-scale offensive against BRS MLC K Kavitha, the State BJP leaders on Thursday alleged that she was enacting a “drama” of staging a protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the Women’s Reservation Bill in an attempt to divert people’s attention from her role in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

Kavitha will be staging a protest in the national capital on Friday, seeking the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the current session of Parliament.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay announced that his party will be holding “Mahila Gosa, BJP Bharosa,” a parallel protest at BJP party office in Nampally from 11 am to 4 pm on Friday, demanding an apology from Kavitha for tarnishing the image of Telangana women with her alleged role in the liquor scam, and also to first implement 33% reservation for women in the State.

He said that the saffron party will also try to expose how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family has been cheating the people of Telangana. He questioned why Kavitha had failed to fight for the Women’s Reservation Bill when she was the MP, and why her father had not uttered a single word on the issue when he was a union minister in the UPA regime.

“In Telangana, women are suffering from her ‘liquor dhandha.’ She (Kavitha) never told her father to close down the belt shops which have been ruining the lives of women. The crimes have increased in the State because of liquor,” he pointed out.

He also wondered why Kavitha’s brother KT Rama Rao never came out and held a press meet when ED and CBI conducted raids on BRS leaders, but was quick to hold a press meet to support his sister when she received ED summons.

“It is clear now that BRS leadership responds only when a family member of KCR gets into trouble. It once again proves that it is a family party,” he noted.

We don’t decide who goes to jail, says Kishan Reddy

Addressing the media in Delhi shortly after Kavitha held press meet there, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that AIMIM, RJD and SP, which are ‘friends’ of BRS, were against the Women’s Reservations Bill to begin with.

While sounding confident on some development happening on the reservations front, if consensus is reached in the Parliament, he wanted to know as to how many women did BRS send to Rajya Sabha or the Telangana Legislative Council.

“It was the Modi government which gave ministries to women, made a tribal woman the President of India, made a woman the finance minister, external affairs minister, and a defence minister,” he said.

Also rubbishing Kavitha’s remarks on the investigative agencies summoning women instead of questioning them at their residence, the Union minister said that there won’t be one rule for the chief minister’s daughter and another for common woman.

Ridiculing the allegation that BJP was targeting the family members of the chief minister by using investigative agencies against them, he said that they were not so big that the prime minister would target them.

Responding to KT Rama Rao’s accusation against the Centre, he said: “We don’t decide who goes to jail. Even in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, CBI and ED had filed cases against the ministers in the ruling coalition and sent them to jail. You only have trust in your family members, but not in the ED, CBI, Supreme Court or the Election Commission of India.”

“You are feeling scared, and that is why you came to Delhi to play a political drama by holding a dharna. We are not scared,” he said, responding to Kavitha’s assertion that she wasn’t scared.

HYDERABAD: Launching a full-scale offensive against BRS MLC K Kavitha, the State BJP leaders on Thursday alleged that she was enacting a “drama” of staging a protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the Women’s Reservation Bill in an attempt to divert people’s attention from her role in the Delhi liquor policy scam. Kavitha will be staging a protest in the national capital on Friday, seeking the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the current session of Parliament. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay announced that his party will be holding “Mahila Gosa, BJP Bharosa,” a parallel protest at BJP party office in Nampally from 11 am to 4 pm on Friday, demanding an apology from Kavitha for tarnishing the image of Telangana women with her alleged role in the liquor scam, and also to first implement 33% reservation for women in the State.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that the saffron party will also try to expose how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family has been cheating the people of Telangana. He questioned why Kavitha had failed to fight for the Women’s Reservation Bill when she was the MP, and why her father had not uttered a single word on the issue when he was a union minister in the UPA regime. “In Telangana, women are suffering from her ‘liquor dhandha.’ She (Kavitha) never told her father to close down the belt shops which have been ruining the lives of women. The crimes have increased in the State because of liquor,” he pointed out. He also wondered why Kavitha’s brother KT Rama Rao never came out and held a press meet when ED and CBI conducted raids on BRS leaders, but was quick to hold a press meet to support his sister when she received ED summons. “It is clear now that BRS leadership responds only when a family member of KCR gets into trouble. It once again proves that it is a family party,” he noted. We don’t decide who goes to jail, says Kishan Reddy Addressing the media in Delhi shortly after Kavitha held press meet there, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that AIMIM, RJD and SP, which are ‘friends’ of BRS, were against the Women’s Reservations Bill to begin with. While sounding confident on some development happening on the reservations front, if consensus is reached in the Parliament, he wanted to know as to how many women did BRS send to Rajya Sabha or the Telangana Legislative Council. “It was the Modi government which gave ministries to women, made a tribal woman the President of India, made a woman the finance minister, external affairs minister, and a defence minister,” he said. Also rubbishing Kavitha’s remarks on the investigative agencies summoning women instead of questioning them at their residence, the Union minister said that there won’t be one rule for the chief minister’s daughter and another for common woman. Ridiculing the allegation that BJP was targeting the family members of the chief minister by using investigative agencies against them, he said that they were not so big that the prime minister would target them. Responding to KT Rama Rao’s accusation against the Centre, he said: “We don’t decide who goes to jail. Even in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, CBI and ED had filed cases against the ministers in the ruling coalition and sent them to jail. You only have trust in your family members, but not in the ED, CBI, Supreme Court or the Election Commission of India.” “You are feeling scared, and that is why you came to Delhi to play a political drama by holding a dharna. We are not scared,” he said, responding to Kavitha’s assertion that she wasn’t scared.