Home States Telangana

KCR releases book on evolution of BRS

BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao released a book titled ‘Genesis and Evolution of Bharat Rashtra Samithi’, at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.

Published: 10th March 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Authored by CM’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPR) Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao, the book was published by Juluru Gowri Shankar, chairman of Telangana Sahitya Akademy.

Authored by CM’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPR) Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao, the book was published by Juluru Gowri Shankar, chairman of Telangana Sahitya Akademy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao released a book titled ‘Genesis and Evolution of Bharat Rashtra Samithi’, at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.

Authored by CM’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPR) Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao, the book was published by Juluru Gowri Shankar, chairman of Telangana Sahitya Akademy. It is a compilation of articles written by Narasimha Rao.

The first of its kind book in English, this is a thought-provoking interpretation of need, concept and evolution of BRS, and it makes the reader understand the contemporary political, economic and social scenario prevailing in the country.

Rao congratulated the author and the publisher for coming out with a book that narrates and discusses various aspects of the BRS chief advocating the need for a sea change in the country’s political scenario.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Pragathi Bhavan BRS CPR Narasimha Rao
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp