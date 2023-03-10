KCR releases book on evolution of BRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao released a book titled ‘Genesis and Evolution of Bharat Rashtra Samithi’, at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.

Authored by CM’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPR) Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao, the book was published by Juluru Gowri Shankar, chairman of Telangana Sahitya Akademy. It is a compilation of articles written by Narasimha Rao.

The first of its kind book in English, this is a thought-provoking interpretation of need, concept and evolution of BRS, and it makes the reader understand the contemporary political, economic and social scenario prevailing in the country.

Rao congratulated the author and the publisher for coming out with a book that narrates and discusses various aspects of the BRS chief advocating the need for a sea change in the country’s political scenario.

