Revanth asks teachers to support Congress candidate

During the Congress regime, teachers could directly meet the chief minister and speak about their problems.

Published: 10th March 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Congress will continue to fight for the abolition of the contributory pension scheme (CPS) and revival of the old pension scheme TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged the teachers to elect the grand old party’s candidate, G Harshavardhan Reddy in the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ MLC constituency elections on March 13.

In an open letter to the teachers, Revanth said that the grand old party will ensure the implementation of the old pension scheme in Telangana as it is being done in Congress-ruled States like Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“Be it payment of salaries and benefits, promotions and transfers, or creation of infrastructure in government schools and colleges, teachers have been experiencing many difficulties for the past nine years under the BRS’ rule,” he said. The TPCC chief assured that Congress will continue its fight for the implementation of service rules and reuniting teachers with their spouses affected due to flawed policy adopted as per GO 317.

“During the Congress regime, teachers could directly meet the chief minister and speak about their problems. But, in the present BRS regime, they are not even able to get an appointment with the chief minister,” he said.

While observing that whoever the teachers’ unions elected have ultimately joined the BRS, Revanth assured that Harshavardhan Reddy, if elected, will be the voice of teachers in the Legislative Council and will continue to fight for their rights.

