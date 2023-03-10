Home States Telangana

Shah’s meeting with intellectuals cancelled

Shah is scheduled to arrive at the Hakimpet IAF airport station on Saturday night.

Published: 10th March 2023 09:34 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A meeting of intellectuals that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to address in Sangareddy on March 12 has been cancelled. However, he is expected to meet the party’s core committee on the sidelines of the 54th CISF Raising Day Parade 2023 to be held at the CISF National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hakimpet, Hyderabad on the same day.

Shah is scheduled to arrive at the Hakimpet IAF airport station on Saturday night. He will preside over the Raising Day Parade to be held between 7.15 am and 9.30 am on Sunday. He will depart for Kerala at 11.30 am. Though the BJP sources have not confirmed whether there will be any party meeting, the party’s State leaders believe that there would be an interaction that could be held in some hotel or banquet close to Hakimpet either on Saturday night, or at the airport station from where he will be departing on Sunday.

Though it was believed that Amit Shah will be directly supervising the party’s affairs by visiting Telangana more often, his meeting being rescheduled again, has raised speculations as to when he will be participating in a programme as part of Lok Sabha Prawas Yojana, or some other party event in the State.

