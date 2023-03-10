Tribal youth hastily marries two women at once as wedding card goes viral in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A tribal youth, fearing police action and public outrage for marrying two women at once, hastily tied a knot with the women in the wee hours of Thursday morning in Erraboru village of Cherla mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

According to sources, the youth, Madavi Sattibabu, 25, had fallen in love with one Swapnakumari two years ago while they were studying. Over time, they had a baby but decided not to marry each other due to personal reasons and eventually they started living separately.

In the meantime, Sattibabu fell in love with another woman named Sunitha from Kurnavalli village and started living together. Sunitha then gave birth to a baby and is currently pregnant for the second time. Interestingly, when Swapna got to know about Sattibabu’s simultaneous live-in relationship with Sunitha, she decided to stay in the same house and later, the trio decided to marry each other after their parents approved of it.

While the marriage was supposed to be held on Thursday morning, the wedding invitation had gone viral on social media and had become a sensation in the village, leading the trio to marry each other in the midst of the night in the presence of their close relatives and family members.

