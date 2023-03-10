Home States Telangana

Tribal youth hastily marries two women at once as wedding card goes viral in Telangana

According to sources, the youth, Madavi Sattibabu, 25, had fallen in love with one Swapnakumari two years ago while they were studying.

Published: 10th March 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

(L) The wedding invitation, (R) Madavi Sattibabu with his two brides. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A tribal youth, fearing police action and public outrage for marrying two women at once, hastily tied a knot with the women in the wee hours of Thursday morning in Erraboru village of Cherla mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.  

According to sources, the youth, Madavi Sattibabu, 25, had fallen in love with one Swapnakumari two years ago while they were studying. Over time, they had a baby but decided not to marry each other due to personal reasons and eventually they started living separately.

In the meantime, Sattibabu fell in love with another woman named Sunitha from Kurnavalli village and started living together. Sunitha then gave birth to a baby and is currently pregnant for the second time. Interestingly, when Swapna got to know about Sattibabu’s simultaneous live-in relationship with Sunitha, she decided to stay in the same house and later, the trio decided to marry each other after their parents approved of it.

While the marriage was supposed to be held on Thursday morning, the wedding invitation had gone viral on social media and had become a sensation in the village, leading the trio to marry each other in the midst of the night in the presence of their close relatives and family members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribal youth youth marries two women Telangana
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp