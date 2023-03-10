Why are you linking self-respect of TS to liquor scam? says Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming BRS MLC K Kavitha for terming the ED summons issued to her as an insult to Telangana women, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that instead of welcoming the investigation into her alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy scam, she was once again trying to rake up Telangana sentiment for political gains.

Addressing the media, the Congress leader wanted to know what was the connection between Telangana women and the Delhi liquor policy. He said there was no link between Telangana’s self-respect, pride and its people, and the alleged corruption. “Did the people of Telangana go to Delhi and do liquor business? Then why should they feel insulted?” he asked.

He implored the people of Telangana to question BRS leaders if they continue to link them to liquor scam. He also recalled how AAP had emerged out of the Anna Hazare movement against corruption and came to power in Delhi, claiming that they are following the Gandhian ideals. “It’s a shame that AAP was making business out of liquor, the very thing Mahatma Gandhi was against,” he said.

“It is a black spot on the country because the progressive people trusted AAP. Where is Anna Hazare now? All the service done by him has now gone down the drain. Anna should speak out his mind about this issue. I don’t even know what to make out of Arvind Kejriwal now,” he said.

“They are saying that corruption occurred due to the liquor policy. But a policy can’t be framed by a single individual. It is a collective decision of the Cabinet. All the Delhi ministers in the Cabinet, including Arvind Kejriwal are responsible for this. AAP owes an explanation not only to Delhi, but to the entire country,” he added.

‘National Herald case is different’

When media reminded him about the Congress’ protests during a similar questioning of AICC general secretary Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case by ED, Vikramarka said that there was no comparison between the two cases.

“The Centre using the investigative agencies against the opposition is a different discussion. In fact, they are doing it. But it has no relation with the liquor scam. In the liquor scam, whether the liquor policy of Delhi was changed, and who all are involved has been already established. In the National Herald case, the party only funded a news platform that had played a crucial role in the freedom struggle and protected many journalists,” he said.

