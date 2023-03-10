Youth dies a week after attack by GF’s dad, relatives

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 24-year-old youth, who sustained grievous injuries after allegedly being attacked by his girlfriend’s relatives at Pedatanda on March 3, succumbed during treatment in a Khammam hospital on Thursday.

The victim, B Venkatesh, a native of Panditapuram village under Kamepalli mandal, worked in a private firm in Khammam. He fell in love with a BTech student, P Rajani, and entered into a relationship, according to a complaint filed by B Babu, Venkatesh’s father.

Bommagani Venkatesh

However, Rajani’s parents disapproved of their relationship and developed a grudge against Venkatesh. On March 3, Venkatesh and Rajani went to witness the Siva Kalyanam in Panditapuram village from Khammam. When Babu found out that he had brought Rajani to the village, he asked him to drop her home at once.

During their return to Khammam, Rajani’s father, Laxmaiah, along with family members — P Renuka, B Krishna and T Nageswara Rao — intercepted them at Pedatanda and reportedly attacked Venkatesh with wooden sticks. He received first aid later and returned home.

On Thursday, Babu took Venkatesh to a hospital in Khammam as he was complaining of chest pain. Doctors said Venkatesh had sustained severe internal injuries around the chest region. Later in the day, Venkatesh passed away in the hospital.

Subsequently, Babu urged the police to take stringent action against the accused and ensure justice for his family. Later in the day, Venkatesh’s parents and relatives staged a protest at Dharna Chowk demanding stringent action against the accused. Khammam rural police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

