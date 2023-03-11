CM Chandrasekhar Rao pleased with Secretariat works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday inspected the ongoing works on the new Secretariat complex, the Martyrs Memorial and Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue.

The 125-ft tall Ambedkar statue will be inaugurated on April 14 while the new Secretariat complex is expected to be inaugurated on April 30. The Martyrs Memorial is likely to be inaugurated on June 2.

KCR inspected the elevation, fountain, lawns and other works. He expressed happiness over the main gate, for which Bhopal wood carving has been used.

The chief minister also visited his chamber on the sixth floor of the Secretariat. He congratulated Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy and representatives of contracting agency for executing the Secretariat works as per the plans. KCR also inspected the conference hall, rooms for visitors, parking areas and other chambers.

Later, he inspected the works at Ambedkar memorial, including the auditorium, fountain and landscaping works. At the Martyrs Memorial, the Chief Minister inspected the laser show, cellar parking and other works.

