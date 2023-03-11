Home States Telangana

Father-son duo drowns in pond at Akunur village

On Friday, while Aravind was bathing the sheep in the pond, he lost his balance and drowned into the pond.

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a tragic incident at Akunur village of Cheryala mandal a man and his son drowned in the Ellamma pond on the outskirts of the village. As per the police report, Bathula Kanakaiah, 50, and Bathula Aravind, 16, used to go to the outskirts of the village every day to graze their sheep.

On Friday, while Aravind was bathing the sheep in the pond, he lost his balance and drowned into the pond. When his father noticed that Aravind was struggling, he also jumped into the pond to save him, but unfortunately, both drowned.

Villagers claimed that the pond had been dug with JCBs in the recent past, leading to this fatal accident. After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem at a government hospital. The police have registered a case into the incident.

