Home States Telangana

Kavitha has no moral right to demand Women’s Bill: BJP

Sanjay also wondered why TPCC president A Revanth Reddy was silent over the allegations against Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Published: 11th March 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)

BRS MLC K Kavitha (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to BRS MLC K Kavitha’s claim that the BJP failed to enact the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday said that on July 13, 1998, the then prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee had introduced the Bill in the LS, but RJD not only opposed it, but also tore its copies.“Even in 1999, 2002 and 2003, Vajpayee tried to introduce the Bill, but it couldn’t be passed due to the opposition from parties like RJD and SP which are now the allies of the BRS,” he alleged.

Addressing the “Mahila Gosa- BJP Bharosa” -- a counter to Kavitha’s protest demanding enactment of Women’s Reservation Bill at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sanjay said that the BRS MLC had no moral right to hold the dharna, as she never sought 33% reservation for women within the BRS or the State cabinet.

Questioning why Kavitha was silent on the rising atrocities against women in the State and why she was silent when police were arresting women teachers protesting against GO 317, the BJP State president alleged that women people’s representatives were being harassed by the ruling party MLAs, forcing them to leave the party.

Sanjay also wondered why TPCC president A Revanth Reddy was silent over the allegations against Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. “Is it because the BRS and Congress are sailing in the same boat,” Sanjay wondered.

Stop this drama for sympathy: Aruna to Kavitha

Advising Kavitha to stop her ‘drama for gaining sympathy’, BJP national vice-president DK Aruna questioned the BRS leadership if the women of Telangana had to become widows due to the addiction to liquor of their husbands, just for the State government to make tall claims of giving Aasara pensions.

Alleging that the lives of the people were being affected due to the State government’s liquor policy, she asked Kavitha to first control the flow of liquor in 60,000 belt shops in the State.“The Delhi liquor scam is a very small case which has come out. They have perpetrated much bigger scams. The thief ultimately will get caught one day,” Aruna said.

Reminding that the Enforcement Directorate has been investigating the Delhi liquor policy case for the past six months, Aruna said that the summons by the central agency to Kavitha had nothing to do with her dharna for the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Accusing TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao of being insolent and arrogant, she said that power was never permanent, and that threatening the mainline media was not going to help him in this age of social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLC K Kavitha Women’s Reservation Bill Bandi Sanjay
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp