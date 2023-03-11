Kavitha has no moral right to demand Women’s Bill: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to BRS MLC K Kavitha’s claim that the BJP failed to enact the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday said that on July 13, 1998, the then prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee had introduced the Bill in the LS, but RJD not only opposed it, but also tore its copies.“Even in 1999, 2002 and 2003, Vajpayee tried to introduce the Bill, but it couldn’t be passed due to the opposition from parties like RJD and SP which are now the allies of the BRS,” he alleged.

Addressing the “Mahila Gosa- BJP Bharosa” -- a counter to Kavitha’s protest demanding enactment of Women’s Reservation Bill at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sanjay said that the BRS MLC had no moral right to hold the dharna, as she never sought 33% reservation for women within the BRS or the State cabinet.

Questioning why Kavitha was silent on the rising atrocities against women in the State and why she was silent when police were arresting women teachers protesting against GO 317, the BJP State president alleged that women people’s representatives were being harassed by the ruling party MLAs, forcing them to leave the party.

Sanjay also wondered why TPCC president A Revanth Reddy was silent over the allegations against Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. “Is it because the BRS and Congress are sailing in the same boat,” Sanjay wondered.

Stop this drama for sympathy: Aruna to Kavitha

Advising Kavitha to stop her ‘drama for gaining sympathy’, BJP national vice-president DK Aruna questioned the BRS leadership if the women of Telangana had to become widows due to the addiction to liquor of their husbands, just for the State government to make tall claims of giving Aasara pensions.

Alleging that the lives of the people were being affected due to the State government’s liquor policy, she asked Kavitha to first control the flow of liquor in 60,000 belt shops in the State.“The Delhi liquor scam is a very small case which has come out. They have perpetrated much bigger scams. The thief ultimately will get caught one day,” Aruna said.

Reminding that the Enforcement Directorate has been investigating the Delhi liquor policy case for the past six months, Aruna said that the summons by the central agency to Kavitha had nothing to do with her dharna for the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Accusing TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao of being insolent and arrogant, she said that power was never permanent, and that threatening the mainline media was not going to help him in this age of social media.

