Telangana HC tells CBI not to arrest Avinash till Monday

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court judge Justice K Lakshman on Friday directed the CBI not to arrest YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy till Monday in connection with the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder probe.

The judge further ordered the investigating agency to submit in the court the hard discs of the audio and video recording of the questioning of the petitioner in the case. At the same time, the court made it clear that Avinash must appear before the CBI on Tuesday.

The judge also admitted a petition filed by the slain leader’s daughter Dr Suneeta, urging the court to implead her in the case. The HC posted her petition to Monday for a hearing.

Avinash claimed that the CBI was prejudiced against him. His counsel T Niranjan Reddy said that Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr Suneeth and her husband Narra Rajashekar Reddy were not brought under CBI radar in spite of the fact that there were reasons to suspect their involvement in the murder.

