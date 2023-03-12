Bhatti’s 1,365-km padayatra to cover 39 segments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka will be embarking on a 1,365-km walkathon covering 39 Assembly constituencies in 91 days as part of the party’s Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra. The Congress on Saturday unveiled the route map of Vikramarka’s padayatra which will start on March 16.

The Congress appears to have given a lot of thought to the route to be taken by the CLP leader during the proposed padayatra, as almost half of the 39 Assembly constituencies in the itinerary are reserved for SCs or STs.

It may be noted here that Congress had performed better in these constituencies in the last Assembly elections.

The party has planned three public meetings at Mancherial, Hyderabad, and Khammam, which would be attended by top AICC leaders. The itinerary is planned in such a way that the padayatra would take a circular route to almost cover all the corners of the State.

Releasing his route map, Vikramarka said that the people of Telangana were in doldrums as the ruling party hasn’t fulfilled any of the aspirations of the people after formation of a separate State. He said that these aspirations were water, funds, employment, self-respect and more and his padayatra would bring confidence among the people.

“I will instil confidence among the citizens that Congress will fulfil all of their aspirations after coming to power in the coming elections,” Vikramarka said. He strongly affirmed that Congress was the only alternative in the State and at the Centre.

Coming down heavily against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the CLP leader said that the wealth of this country was being handed over to a few crony capitalists who are friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that the Modi government is destroying the institutions created by the previous government. Vikramarka also alleged that the economy has plunged into an ever-expanding abyss.

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka will be embarking on a 1,365-km walkathon covering 39 Assembly constituencies in 91 days as part of the party’s Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra. The Congress on Saturday unveiled the route map of Vikramarka’s padayatra which will start on March 16. The Congress appears to have given a lot of thought to the route to be taken by the CLP leader during the proposed padayatra, as almost half of the 39 Assembly constituencies in the itinerary are reserved for SCs or STs. It may be noted here that Congress had performed better in these constituencies in the last Assembly elections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The party has planned three public meetings at Mancherial, Hyderabad, and Khammam, which would be attended by top AICC leaders. The itinerary is planned in such a way that the padayatra would take a circular route to almost cover all the corners of the State. Releasing his route map, Vikramarka said that the people of Telangana were in doldrums as the ruling party hasn’t fulfilled any of the aspirations of the people after formation of a separate State. He said that these aspirations were water, funds, employment, self-respect and more and his padayatra would bring confidence among the people. “I will instil confidence among the citizens that Congress will fulfil all of their aspirations after coming to power in the coming elections,” Vikramarka said. He strongly affirmed that Congress was the only alternative in the State and at the Centre. Coming down heavily against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the CLP leader said that the wealth of this country was being handed over to a few crony capitalists who are friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that the Modi government is destroying the institutions created by the previous government. Vikramarka also alleged that the economy has plunged into an ever-expanding abyss.