HPS sets off on mission to mould its students into Olympians

Students of the Hyderabad Public School participate in a cycling competition on Saturday | Express

By Renuka Kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Public School (HPS) in Begumpet here on Saturday announced a plan of preparing Olympians! The school has identified cycling, swimming, shooting and other sports for this purpose, and will invest up to Rs 25 crore over the next five years towards creating world-class physical infrastructure, and getting the right trainers and coaches.

The school on Saturday launched a Cycling Club. The school also has a world-class cycling track which will give students the opportunity to participate both in racing and cross-country cycling tournaments. The students will also be coached and trained under the supervision of professionals. This will set a new benchmark for schools to create contenders for the Olympics.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Madhav Deo Saraswat, Principal of Hyderabad Public School, said, “The school has always focused on sport-integrated learning, in line with the new education policy. With the advent of the Cycling Club, we are taking our curriculum to the next level by ensuring holistic development of students and turning out athletic stars from HPS.”

Sir Graham Watson, President of World Cycling Alliance, T Satyanarayana Reddy, President of Hyderabad Bicycling Club and other dignitaries were present as guests of honour. The inaugural day was also marked by 30 cycling enthusiasts who are part of the school’s network of alumni as well as keen parents.

