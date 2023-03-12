Home States Telangana

No question of Congress extending support to Kavitha, says Khera

Seeking answers from the BRS, Khera demanded to know the source of money for the nationwide expansion of the party.

Published: 12th March 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Khera

AICC’s media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there was no question of extending support to MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam case, AICC’s media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera on Saturday claimed that the whole investigation into the alleged scam was launched based on their complaint. 

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan along with AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, Khera said that posters of only Kavitha are visible in the State, as if there are no other women in the BRS. 
“From the moment you disembark from a flight at Shamshabad airport, you get to see only Kavitha’s posters, as if there are no other women in BRS,” Khera said. He also wondered why Kavitha remembered the Women’s Reservation Bill at this point of time and sought to know how many times she had raised it in the Parliament when she was an MP. 

Seeking answers from the BRS, Khera demanded to know the source of money for the nationwide expansion of the party. He said that BRS will not win even a sarpanch seat outside Telangana.

Bengal-like plot: Revanth
Meanwhile, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that he sees a “West Bengal-like” conspiracy behind ED summoning Kavitha. 

He said that ED’s questioning of Kavitha was part of political strategist Prashant Kishore’s plot to show enmity between the BRS and BJP. He said that it would hardly take the ED an hour to arrest Kavitha or any other accused. 

“What is this political drama surfacing every now and then?” Revanth asked, stating that a similar situation was seen West Bengal before the elections. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLC K Kavitha Delhi liquor scam case Pawan Khera AICC
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp