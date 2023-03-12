No question of Congress extending support to Kavitha, says Khera

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there was no question of extending support to MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam case, AICC’s media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera on Saturday claimed that the whole investigation into the alleged scam was launched based on their complaint.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan along with AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, Khera said that posters of only Kavitha are visible in the State, as if there are no other women in the BRS.

“From the moment you disembark from a flight at Shamshabad airport, you get to see only Kavitha’s posters, as if there are no other women in BRS,” Khera said. He also wondered why Kavitha remembered the Women’s Reservation Bill at this point of time and sought to know how many times she had raised it in the Parliament when she was an MP.

Seeking answers from the BRS, Khera demanded to know the source of money for the nationwide expansion of the party. He said that BRS will not win even a sarpanch seat outside Telangana.

Bengal-like plot: Revanth

Meanwhile, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that he sees a “West Bengal-like” conspiracy behind ED summoning Kavitha.

He said that ED’s questioning of Kavitha was part of political strategist Prashant Kishore’s plot to show enmity between the BRS and BJP. He said that it would hardly take the ED an hour to arrest Kavitha or any other accused.

“What is this political drama surfacing every now and then?” Revanth asked, stating that a similar situation was seen West Bengal before the elections.

