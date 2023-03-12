Now, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy files police complaint of threat calls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The tussle between TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and TPCC vice-president Dr Cheruku Sudhakar took a new turn after both the parties lodged police complaints against each other.

On Saturday, a day after Sudhakar’s son Dr Suhas moved the TS Human Rights Commission, Venkat Reddy filed a complaint with the Banjara Hills police, alleging that he has been receiving threatening calls. In his complaint, he also mentioned some video clips that he being circulated on social media allegedly threatening him.

Earlier, an audio clip, purportedly of Venkat Reddy, threatening to kill both Dr Sudhakar and Dr Suhas went viral on social media. In the audio clip, the caller abuses the father-son duo in filthy language. Dr Suhas then filed a police complaint based on which a case was registered against Venkat Reddy in Nalgonda police station.

Meanwhile, the grand old party said that the matter reflected the internal democracy of the party and the entire episode was nothing but a difference of opinion.

HYDERABAD: The tussle between TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and TPCC vice-president Dr Cheruku Sudhakar took a new turn after both the parties lodged police complaints against each other. On Saturday, a day after Sudhakar’s son Dr Suhas moved the TS Human Rights Commission, Venkat Reddy filed a complaint with the Banjara Hills police, alleging that he has been receiving threatening calls. In his complaint, he also mentioned some video clips that he being circulated on social media allegedly threatening him. Earlier, an audio clip, purportedly of Venkat Reddy, threatening to kill both Dr Sudhakar and Dr Suhas went viral on social media. In the audio clip, the caller abuses the father-son duo in filthy language. Dr Suhas then filed a police complaint based on which a case was registered against Venkat Reddy in Nalgonda police station. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the grand old party said that the matter reflected the internal democracy of the party and the entire episode was nothing but a difference of opinion.