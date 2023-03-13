25-yr-old trainee jawan from Siddipet dies by suicide

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A 25-year-old Army jawan from Siddipet district, who was undergoing training in Madhya Pradesh, reportedly died by suicide in Indore late on Saturday. Dubbaka Sub-Inspector (SI) B Mahender said the victim, Bongaram Mahender Reddy, who hails from Cheekode village in Dubbaka mandal, was selected for the Army in 2020 and training in MP for the last two years.

He died in his room on Saturday night, the SI said, adding that the body reached his village late on Sunday. His death came as a surprise to family members and neighbours, who knew the 25-year-old as a patriotic man and dedicated to the service of the country. Relatives said Mahender had spoken to family members a day ago. The SI said the reasons behind the suicide are yet to be ascertained.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (Available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institue of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

SIDDIPET: A 25-year-old Army jawan from Siddipet district, who was undergoing training in Madhya Pradesh, reportedly died by suicide in Indore late on Saturday. Dubbaka Sub-Inspector (SI) B Mahender said the victim, Bongaram Mahender Reddy, who hails from Cheekode village in Dubbaka mandal, was selected for the Army in 2020 and training in MP for the last two years. He died in his room on Saturday night, the SI said, adding that the body reached his village late on Sunday. His death came as a surprise to family members and neighbours, who knew the 25-year-old as a patriotic man and dedicated to the service of the country. Relatives said Mahender had spoken to family members a day ago. The SI said the reasons behind the suicide are yet to be ascertained. (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (Available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institue of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });