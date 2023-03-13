Home States Telangana

BRS MLA Rajaiah visits sarpanch, apologises for ‘hurt’

After meeting MLA with her husband, Navya says she stands by her statement that BRS MLA sexually harassed her

Published: 13th March 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Facing heat following sexual harassment allegations made against him by Janakipur sarpanch K Navya, Station Ghanpur BRS MLA Dr Thatikonda Rajaiah on Sunday visited her house and expressed regrets for the “unintentional hurt”.

The former deputy chief minister said that he had visited the home of the sarpanch on the directions of the party high command as well as on the invitation of Navya’s husband Praveen to find a way to work together. He spent about an hour with the sarpanch and her family in their house before addressing the media along with Navya and her husband.

Denying partiality towards any village in his constituency, Rajaiah proclaimed that he would uphold the dignity of women and fight for their rights. “I apologise if I hurt anybody unintentionally and I will work for the self-respect of women till my last breath,” Rajaiah said, and announced Rs 25 lakh for the development of Janakipur.  

Navya, who had on Friday accused the MLA of sexually harassing her, said that she stands by her statement. She said that she would not tolerate it if anyone misbehaved with women in the BRS.“Though I have become the sarpanch because of Rajaiah, values are important in the party. No matter what position women occupy in the party, they should be treated with respect. I will not hesitate to pour kerosene on those who sexually harass women and set them on fire. I will continue to raise my voice against injustice in the BRS,” said Navya.  

In her allegations, the sarpanch had alleged that Rajaiah had sexually harassed her and asked her to meet in private, promising funds for the development of the village.

