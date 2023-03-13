Home States Telangana

BRS to conduct Athmeeya Sammelanam at the micro level

In addition, the BRS leadership has also decided to expand the party’s student wing by forming various committees.

Published: 13th March 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Carrying forward one of the party’s successful electoral campaigns, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership has decided to conduct Athmeeya Sammelanam at the micro level in every cluster - with 10 Gram Panchayats or each municipality as a unit.

The party aims to complete the exercise within two months before its formation day, coordinating with local MPs, MLAs and MLCs, and chairpersons of corporations DCCBs and DCMS, as well as other elected representatives.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao communicated this decision to the party’s district presidents and general secretaries during a teleconference on Sunday.

Athmeeya Sammelanam is an event where sumptuous meals and beverages are arranged for all the participants. As part of the event, the party leaders will shake their legs along with the participants to the tunes of popular Tollywood beats.

It may be mentioned here that the BRS conducted multiple Athmeeya Sammelanam events in the Munugode Assembly constituency during the recent by-election. The ruling party has organised caste and village-wise Athmeeya Sammelanam in Munugode. Now, the party has decided to replicate the same strategy across the State.

During his interaction, Rama Rao asked the party leaders to submit information on when and where the district units will hold the meetings. He also asked the district presidents to inaugurate all the BRS party buildings by the party’s formation day.

Rama Rao also asked the district leadership to invigorate the 60 lakh party members. He also directed the party leaders to promote on a grand scale the SC and ST welfare schemes that the BRS government has undertaken, and organise a slew of programmes marking the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

In addition, the BRS leadership has also decided to expand the party’s student wing by forming various committees. Rama Rao instructed the party student wing leaders to organise welcome and farewell parties.

