Celestial wedding: Pattu vastralu to be weaved on Bhadrachalam temple premises

KHAMMAM: A weaver has come forward to not only donate but weave pattu vastralu to be presented during the Sri Sitarama Kalyanam (celestial wedding) at the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam. SS Jaya Raju, who is also the chairman of Ganapathi temple in Secunderabad and State secretary of Padmashali Association, has set up a small temporary handloom facility in the Gnanamandiram of the temple for the purpose.

Ahead of the celestial wedding, Jaya Raju, with the help of his friends and fellow weavers Y Karunakar and R Ganesh, will be weaving pattu vastralu for Lord Rama and Sita Devi as well as Laxmana Swamy and Anjaneya Swamy.The trio has already started its work and Jaya Raju hopes to hand over the vastralu to the priests in the presence of temple authorities on March 25. While the kalyana mahotsavam of Lord Rama and Sita Devi will be on March 30, the pushkara pattabhisekam is scheduled for March 31.

Last year also, Jaya Raju donated pattu vastralu to the temple, which cost around `1.50 lakh. Speaking to TNIE, Jaya Raju said: “I started offering pattu vastralu to temples five years ago. Initially, I offered vastralu to Mahankali temple in Secunderabad. Since then, I have been continuing this practice.”

“I wanted to offer pattu vastralu to Lord Rama and Sita Devi by weaving those with my own hands. This year too, I have approached the temple officials. They readily agreed to my request and gave me permission to weave vastralu on the temple premises. I am grateful for this opportunity and I feel blessed,” he added.It may be mentioned here that the State government and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams also offer pattu vastralu during the Sri Sitarama Kalyanam.

Kalyanam on March 10

The kalyana mahotsavam (celestial wedding) of Lord Rama and Sita Devi will be held at the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on March 30 and the pushkara pattabhisekam is scheduled to be performed on March 31.

