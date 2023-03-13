KCR has ulcer in stomach; no worry, says doc 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday visited the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) in Gachibowli after developing abdominal discomfort. The AIG Hospitals chairman and chief of gastroenterology, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, issued a health bulletin stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao developed abdominal discomfort in the morning. He added that CT and Endoscopy was performed to examine the cause of the abdominal discomfort.

“A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically, his other parameters are normal,” Nageshwar Reddy said in the health bulletin. He returned home after undergoing various tests at the hospital.

The CM was accompanied by family members, Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar, Planning Commission Vice President B Vinod, former Assembly speaker Madhusudana Chary and other BRS leaders during his visit to the hospital. Earlier in the day, he held a meeting lasting for about one-and-a-half-hour, with his daughter Kavitha who appeared before the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday visited the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) in Gachibowli after developing abdominal discomfort. The AIG Hospitals chairman and chief of gastroenterology, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, issued a health bulletin stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao developed abdominal discomfort in the morning. He added that CT and Endoscopy was performed to examine the cause of the abdominal discomfort. “A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically, his other parameters are normal,” Nageshwar Reddy said in the health bulletin. He returned home after undergoing various tests at the hospital. The CM was accompanied by family members, Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar, Planning Commission Vice President B Vinod, former Assembly speaker Madhusudana Chary and other BRS leaders during his visit to the hospital. Earlier in the day, he held a meeting lasting for about one-and-a-half-hour, with his daughter Kavitha who appeared before the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });