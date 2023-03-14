Free five Sircilla residents, KTR appeals to UAE envoy

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: It and MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao has sought the intervention of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to India Abdul Nasser Al Shaali for granting of pardon by Dubai King Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to five Rajanna Sircilla residents who have been in jail in Dubai in connection with the death of Nepal citizen Dil Prasad Roy in 2005.

He made the request for amnesty for the five Telanganites, to the UAE Ambassador when the latter called on him at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday.

The five residents of Rajanna Sircilla district who are in Dubai jail are Shivaratri Mallesh, Shivaratri Ravi, Nampalli Venkat, Dandugula Laxman, and Shivaratri Hanumanthulu. Rama Rao brought to the notice of the UAE Ambassador that the victim’s family had accepted `15 lakh compensation (blood money) as per the Sharia Act. He said he had met the victim’s family in Nepal.

He said that as per Diyyah of the Sharia Act, after the victim’s family receives money and gives consent, they could be released.

He said he had already informed the Indian embassy and UAE embassy to this effect. However, he said the UAE court rejected their amnesty petition and said that the victims will be freed only if the Dubai King Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum pardons them. He urged the UAE Ambassador to take their appeal for amnesty to the notice of the King and ensure their release.

UAE-TS relations

The UAE Ambassador praised the Telangana government for the development taking place in the state.

He hoped that the face of Hyderabad would change more in the future due to the infrastructure being built.

He was all praise for the start-up ecosystem in Hyderabad and its strength in IT and IT-related sectors.

KTR informs him of the investment opportunities in various sectors in Telangana.

Responding positively to KTR’s appeal, the UAE ambassador assured that he would try to connect the aspiring venture capitalists of his country with the start-up companies in Hyderabad.

