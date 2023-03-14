Home States Telangana

KCR treating sanitation staff as bonded labourers: Revanth

Slamming the State government for not upholding the rights of sanitation workers, Revanth said that the State has failed in ensuring basic rights.

Published: 14th March 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for “delaying” emoluments of sanitation workers in gram panchayats and municipal bodies. In an open letter to the chief minister, he stated that the lives of sanitation workers have become worse than bonded labourers. 

Slamming the State government for not upholding the rights of sanitation workers, Revanth said that the State has failed in ensuring basic rights. He said that the families of workers are deprived of food as well as basic facilities as the State government is not paying wages on time. 

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy waves to the crowd during his Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra in Balkonda Assembly constituency

“Kongari Babu, a water man of Bibipet of Kamareddy district, died by suicide as he was unable to meet his household expenses. His employer, the government, has not paid three months’ wages, and he couldn’t provide meals to his six-month pregnant wife and two children. 

Due to your inability, Telangana is witnessing such heartwrenching incidents,” Revanth said. He demanded that the goverment pay `10 lakh ex-gratia to Babu’s family. 

CONG WILL SURELY RETURN TO POWER : ANJAN KUMAR
Kamareddy: TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav has expressed confidence that Congress will win the next Assembly elections and regain power in Telangana. Around 500 BRS and BJP leaders and cadre joined the grand old party in the presence of senior leaders Anjan Kumar Yadav and Md Shabbir Ali here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjan Kumar said that when Congress forms the government in the State, Shabbir Ali will work for the development of Kamareddy Assembly constituency. Shabbir Ali, said: “Only KCR’s family benefited during the past nine years when development has taken the back seat in the State.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao sanitation workers bonded labourers
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp