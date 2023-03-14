KCR treating sanitation staff as bonded labourers: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for “delaying” emoluments of sanitation workers in gram panchayats and municipal bodies. In an open letter to the chief minister, he stated that the lives of sanitation workers have become worse than bonded labourers.

Slamming the State government for not upholding the rights of sanitation workers, Revanth said that the State has failed in ensuring basic rights. He said that the families of workers are deprived of food as well as basic facilities as the State government is not paying wages on time.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy waves to the crowd during his Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra in Balkonda Assembly constituency

“Kongari Babu, a water man of Bibipet of Kamareddy district, died by suicide as he was unable to meet his household expenses. His employer, the government, has not paid three months’ wages, and he couldn’t provide meals to his six-month pregnant wife and two children.

Due to your inability, Telangana is witnessing such heartwrenching incidents,” Revanth said. He demanded that the goverment pay `10 lakh ex-gratia to Babu’s family.

CONG WILL SURELY RETURN TO POWER : ANJAN KUMAR

Kamareddy: TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav has expressed confidence that Congress will win the next Assembly elections and regain power in Telangana. Around 500 BRS and BJP leaders and cadre joined the grand old party in the presence of senior leaders Anjan Kumar Yadav and Md Shabbir Ali here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjan Kumar said that when Congress forms the government in the State, Shabbir Ali will work for the development of Kamareddy Assembly constituency. Shabbir Ali, said: “Only KCR’s family benefited during the past nine years when development has taken the back seat in the State.”

