Long Covid might be linked to cardiac deaths: Telangana experts

HYDERABAD: Experts in Telangana are suggesting that the increase in sudden cardiac deaths may be linked to the effects of long Covid-19, as international studies have indicated. While more research and frequent monitoring is needed to confirm this, several patients in Telangana have suddenly collapsed and died from cardiac arrests in recent months.

In a recent incident, a 38-year-old man from Hyderabad died after he collapsed and suffered a suspected cardiac arrest while playing badminton. However, Telangana is not the only state reporting cardiac deaths, as cases have been reported globally over the last few months. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Subodh Kandamuthan, Professor and Director of Dr Kakarla Subbarao Centre for Health Care Management, ASCI, said that even in the United States, long Covid is having an impact.

“People, even youngsters, who have been affected by Covid-19 experience an inflammation in the lining of the heart. In such cases, sudden extreme exercise or change in lifestyle is further impacting the heart. Similar incidences are being reported in Telangana and India as well,” Dr Subodh said. He added that a lot of studies in the last couple of years have been conducted by several countries, and monitoring the patients infected by Covid-19 previously has shown that they are getting affected with different cardiac elements.

It isn’t just cardiac arrest deaths, but western countries have also reported other effects of long Covid such as breathlessness and mental health issues. However, there has been no proper documentation of these in India.

Although such deaths have occurred before the pandemic as well, only doctors and medical personnel used to know about it.

“I have treated a lot of young patients before the pandemic as well. However, the majority of cases are now being noticed widely,” said Dr Ravi Kanth Athuluri, an Interventional Cardiologist at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda.

He added that the number of young people having heart issues is the same as before, but many unnecessary admissions have taken place in the hospital due to panic. However, he does not deny that young people are getting affected.

