Passenger ropeway soon at Manyamkonda temple in Mahbubnagar

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Manyamkonda temple in Mahbubnagar district is set to become more accessible to devotees with the upcoming installation of an Aerial Passenger Ropeway System. The temple, which is located atop Manyamkonda hill in a verdant forest, will be developed by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC).

As part of the endeavour, the TSTDC will undertake the design, construction, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the ropeway system between a location near the base of the temple and the top of the rock near the temple for a period of five years on a turnkey basis. The temple is situated approximately 25 km from Mahbubnagar town, and the presiding deity is Lord Venkateswara in the form of a “Swayambhu Murti” or a self-manifested Lord.

The TSTDC intends to develop an aerial ropeway as an eco-tourism zone to enhance access to the Manyamkonda temple and offer varied experiences to pilgrims and tourists. The initiative aims to attract visitors, encourage extended stays, promote sustainable eco-tourism, and provide entrepreneurial and livelihood opportunities for the local populace. TSTDC will act as a catalyst to promote the development of tourism infrastructure and related facilities.

The project is proposed to reduce the heavy vehicular movement in and around the temple, which causes disturbance to the flora and fauna of the forest and leads to pollution. The ropeway system is a convenient, time-saving, eco-friendly, solution that will add to the temple’s appeal as a popular spiritual destination.

MONO CABLE, 8-SEATER CABIN SYSTEM

The ropeway system will be a mono cable reversible jig back eight-seater cabin system. The alignment will be straight, with a horizontal length of 700 metre, an elevation difference of 150 metre, and a slope length of 725 metre. The ropeway will have a capacity of 300 persons per hour. The cabins, 6 in all, will be fully enclosed with ventilation and an automatically operated door.

