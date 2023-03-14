Home States Telangana

Passenger ropeway soon at Manyamkonda temple in Mahbubnagar

The project is proposed to reduce the heavy vehicular movement in and around the temple, which causes disturbance to the flora and fauna of the forest and leads to pollution.

Published: 14th March 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

The Manyamkonda temple in Mahbubnagar district.

The Manyamkonda temple in Mahbubnagar district. (Photo | Telangana Tourism)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Manyamkonda temple in Mahbubnagar district is set to become more accessible to devotees with the upcoming installation of an Aerial Passenger Ropeway System. The temple, which is located atop Manyamkonda hill in a verdant forest, will be developed by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC).

As part of the endeavour, the TSTDC will undertake the design, construction, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the ropeway system between a location near the base of the temple and the top of the rock near the temple for a period of five years on a turnkey basis. The temple is situated approximately 25 km from Mahbubnagar town, and the presiding deity is Lord Venkateswara in the form of a “Swayambhu Murti” or a self-manifested Lord. 

The TSTDC intends to develop an aerial ropeway as an eco-tourism zone to enhance access to the Manyamkonda temple and offer varied experiences to pilgrims and tourists. The initiative aims to attract visitors, encourage extended stays, promote sustainable eco-tourism, and provide entrepreneurial and livelihood opportunities for the local populace. TSTDC will act as a catalyst to promote the development of tourism infrastructure and related facilities.

The project is proposed to reduce the heavy vehicular movement in and around the temple, which causes disturbance to the flora and fauna of the forest and leads to pollution. The ropeway system is a convenient, time-saving, eco-friendly, solution that will add to the temple’s appeal as a popular spiritual destination.

MONO CABLE, 8-SEATER CABIN SYSTEM
The ropeway system will be a mono cable reversible jig back eight-seater cabin system. The alignment will be straight, with a horizontal length of 700 metre, an elevation difference of 150 metre, and a slope length of 725 metre. The ropeway will have a capacity of 300 persons per hour. The cabins, 6 in all, will be fully enclosed with ventilation and an automatically operated door. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manyamkonda temple Mahbubnagar district Aerial Passenger Ropeway System TSTDC
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp