PG medical seats in Telangana increased by 511, says Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Replying to a question raised by BJP MP K Laxman in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the Centre has supported an increase of PG seats in nine medical colleges in Telangana by 511.

Pawar said that the Centre supported the upgradation of these medical colleges in Telangana by setting up super-speciality blocks under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), and that AIIMS-Bibinagar was also approved under the same scheme.

He said that across the country, there was a 71% increase in medical colleges – from 387 before 2014, to 660 colleges now. “There was also a 97% increase in MBBS seats, from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,01,043 seats presently. Of this, 52,778 seats were available in government medical colleges and 48,265 in private medical colleges,” Pawar said.

As per the data furnished by the ministry, presently there are 7,415 MBBS seats (3,015 government seats, 4,400 private seats) in 46 medical colleges (19 government, 27 private) in the State and 2,743 PG seats.

In replying to another question, Minister for New and Renewable Energy and Power RK Singh said that a total of 7,502.12 MW of renewable energy has been installed in Telangana as on January 31, 2023.

Of this, 2,405.60 MW is through large hydro projects, 4,657.18 MW through solar power, 220.37 bio-power, 128.10 from wind power and 90.87 in small hydropower projects, he said. Singh said that 38.4 MW capacity of municipal solid waste (MSW) projects were being implemented in Telangana, in addition to 71.42 MW sanctioned under rooftop solar programme Phase-II of PM-KUSUM scheme, and 500 MW under component A, 400 standalone solar pumps under component B and 8,000 pumps for feeder-level solarisation under component C under the scheme have been sanctioned for the State.

HYDERABAD: Replying to a question raised by BJP MP K Laxman in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the Centre has supported an increase of PG seats in nine medical colleges in Telangana by 511. Pawar said that the Centre supported the upgradation of these medical colleges in Telangana by setting up super-speciality blocks under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), and that AIIMS-Bibinagar was also approved under the same scheme. He said that across the country, there was a 71% increase in medical colleges – from 387 before 2014, to 660 colleges now. “There was also a 97% increase in MBBS seats, from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,01,043 seats presently. Of this, 52,778 seats were available in government medical colleges and 48,265 in private medical colleges,” Pawar said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the data furnished by the ministry, presently there are 7,415 MBBS seats (3,015 government seats, 4,400 private seats) in 46 medical colleges (19 government, 27 private) in the State and 2,743 PG seats. In replying to another question, Minister for New and Renewable Energy and Power RK Singh said that a total of 7,502.12 MW of renewable energy has been installed in Telangana as on January 31, 2023. Of this, 2,405.60 MW is through large hydro projects, 4,657.18 MW through solar power, 220.37 bio-power, 128.10 from wind power and 90.87 in small hydropower projects, he said. Singh said that 38.4 MW capacity of municipal solid waste (MSW) projects were being implemented in Telangana, in addition to 71.42 MW sanctioned under rooftop solar programme Phase-II of PM-KUSUM scheme, and 500 MW under component A, 400 standalone solar pumps under component B and 8,000 pumps for feeder-level solarisation under component C under the scheme have been sanctioned for the State.