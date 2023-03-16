Eight reported missing after major fire breaks out at Secunderabad shopping mall

By Online Desk

At least eight persons are reported missing after a major fire engulfed a popular shopping mall and complex in Secunderabad on Thursday evening, reports said.

The fire was reported at Swapnalok Complex. As many as more than ten fire tenders were pressed into service.

The firefighters of Telangana fire services swung into action and evacuated the building. The public present at the commercial complex witnessed the smoke billowing from the 7th and 8th floors. Later the fire engulfed the two floors of the building.

“As of now more than a dozen fire tenders are working in fire extinguishing work and efforts are on to control the fire, we are also assessing the situation,” a report quoting Srinivas Reddy, the District Fire Officer, said.

The firefighters used high-rise cranes to rescue the public present in the building.

