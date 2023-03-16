First-year Intermediate student reaches exam centre late, blames Google Maps in Telangana

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

Konda Vinay

KHAMMAM: A first-year Intermediate student who depended on Google Maps application reached his examination centre 27 minutes after the commencement of exam. As a result, he was not allowed by the authorities to write the test on Wednesday. As per rules, students are not allowed to enter the exam centre if they are late even by one minute.

Konda Vinay, a resident of Kondapuram in Khammam rural, is a first-year student of RJ College here. He selected his destination — the Government High School at NSP Colony, his exam venue — on Google Maps, set off on his motorcycle to write his first exam and ended up at another place. A panicked Vinay reached the correct exam centre with the help of directions given by locals, but reached the place 27 minutes late.

Speaking to TNIE, a distraught Vinay, who has lost one academic year because of the delay, said, ‘’I explained to the officials the reasons for being late, but they did not allow me to write the exam.”Meanwhile, the officials said that out of 18,586 candidates who applied for the exam, 17,726 turned up on the first day in the district.

