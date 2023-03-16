Home States Telangana

We don’t fear central agencies deployed by Modi: Telangana IT Minister

Addressing a public meeting at Pitlam here, Rama Rao said that the BJP-led Union government was vindictive towards Telangana and hence was deploying central agencies like the ED in the State.

Published: 16th March 2023 09:58 AM

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Stating that the BRS does not fear the central investigative agencies like the CBI and ED unleashed by the Modi government, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the pink party will settle all political issues with the BJP in the court of the people.

Addressing a public meeting at Pitlam here, Rama Rao said that the BJP-led Union government was vindictive towards Telangana and hence was deploying central agencies like the ED in the State. “We don’t have anything to fear. We will face the situation in the people’s court and we will see that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao returns to power for the third consecutive term,” Rama Rao said.He alleged that the BJP was behaving like “Shani” and harassing Opposition parties.

In a sarcastic tone, Rama Rao said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a “big actor” who deserves the Oscar for his acting performances. “Modi is looting the country and diverting the looted property to his friend Adani. Modi has forgotten all his promises to the people, including bringing back black money, generating 2 crore jobs per year and others. Modi’s lies have been exposed,” he said.

