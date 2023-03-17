Home States Telangana

Bhadrachalam temple officials to invite CM KCR, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

As per the tradition, the temple officials are planning to invite the Chief Minister to attend the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and his consort Seetha.

Bhadrachalam temple (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As Bhadrachalam gears up for brahmotsavams, the Sita Ramachandraswamy temple authorities are planning to invite Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for the annual event.

The brahmotsavams will begin on Telugu New Year’s day of Ugadi on March 22. The Sri Sitarama Kalyanam (celestial wedding) will be performed on March 30 and the Pushkara Pattabhisekham will be on March 31.

As per the tradition, the temple officials are planning to invite the Chief Minister to attend the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and his consort Seetha. They will be inviting the Governor for Pushkara Pattabhisekham.

Temple Executive Engineer P Ravinder said: “We will be inviting the Chief Minister and the Governor for the Sri Sitarama Kalyanam and the Pushkara Pattabhisekham respectively. We will be completing the process of inviting the CM and the Governor before Ugadi.”

“All arrangements are being made to conduct brahmotsavams in a grand scale. About 30 per cent works have already been completed. The remaining works will be completed well ahead of Ugadi,” he added.
As per the tradition, the Chief Minister presents pattu vastralu and muthyala talambralu on behalf of the State government. But, Chandrasekhar Rao followed this tradition only in 2015 and 2016. In 2016, he had also announced Rs 100 crore for the development of the temple but the funds have not been released so far.

