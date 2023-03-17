Home States Telangana

CII sets up CoE for startups, innovation at T-Hub

As envisaged, the CIES will become a cornerstone for the startup movement.

Published: 17th March 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

This industry-led initiative aims to increase the chances of entrepreneurial success in India by bridging critical gaps such as capacity, resources, and linkages through targeted programs and interventions.

This industry-led initiative aims to increase the chances of entrepreneurial success in India by bridging critical gaps like capacity, resources, and linkages via targeted programs and interventions.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in partnership with the Government of Telangana and Pratiksha Trust, has set up the centre of excellence (CoE) for Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Startups at T-HUB.

This industry-led initiative aims to increase the chances of entrepreneurial success in India by bridging critical gaps such as capacity, resources, and linkages through targeted programs and interventions.

During the inauguration, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT, Industries & Commerce), said, “Eight years ago, the Government of Telangana very consciously decided to make Hyderabad a startup hub and has taken many concrete steps towards this journey. As envisaged, the CIES will become a cornerstone for the startup movement.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Confederation of Indian Industry Telangana govt T-HUB
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp