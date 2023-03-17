CII sets up CoE for startups, innovation at T-Hub

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in partnership with the Government of Telangana and Pratiksha Trust, has set up the centre of excellence (CoE) for Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Startups at T-HUB.

This industry-led initiative aims to increase the chances of entrepreneurial success in India by bridging critical gaps such as capacity, resources, and linkages through targeted programs and interventions.

During the inauguration, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT, Industries & Commerce), said, “Eight years ago, the Government of Telangana very consciously decided to make Hyderabad a startup hub and has taken many concrete steps towards this journey. As envisaged, the CIES will become a cornerstone for the startup movement.”

