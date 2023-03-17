Three BRS candidates elected unopposed in MLAs category

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three BRS candidates — Deshapathi Srinivas, Challa Venkatarami Reddy and Kurmaiyyagari Naveen Kumar — in the MLC polls were elected unopposed under the MLAs category on Thursday, the last date of withdrawal of nominations.

Only three BRS candidates filed nomination papers for the three vacancies under the MLAs category. As the Opposition parties did not have the required strength to field candidates, the BRS candidates were elected unopposed.

Later, the elected candidates called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and thanked him for nominating them to the Legislative Council.

Deshapathi Srinivas was currently OSD to CM; Venkatrami Reddy is grandson of former President Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy.The incumbent MLC Naveen Kumar was nominated once again.

