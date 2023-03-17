Viveka’s PA asks Telangana HC to suspend pardon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MV Krishna Reddy, the personal assistant (PA) of YS Vivekananda Reddy and the complainant in the late leader’s murder case, has challenged in the Telangana High Court the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Principal Assistant Sessions Judge, Kadapa, awarding pardon to Shaik Dastagiri, an accused in the case.

Krishna Reddy claimed that the lower court erred in granting pardon to Dastagiri as it failed to assess the greater conspiracy. He asked the High Court to suspend the lower court order until the outcome of the main petition.

The case was scheduled for hearing on Thursday before Justice K Surender, where some others also wanted to intervene. After hearing the other counsels, the court adjourned the matter to March 20, so that all petitions can be heard together.

