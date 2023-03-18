Centre’s boost to textile park in Telangana

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major fillip to the textile sector in the State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park (KMTP) in Warangal will be included under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks initiative.

The KMTP would facilitate the production of items across the textiles value chain ranging from spinning, weaving, knitting, processing and readymade garments. It has the potential to create direct employment for 75,000 people and indirect employment for another 25,000.“The Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park is now included in the PM MITRA (scheme), which the State has been demanding,” a top official from the State Industries department told TNIE.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted “PM MITRA mega textile parks will boost the textiles sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision. Glad to share that PM MITRA mega textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and UP. The PM MITRA mega textile parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector, attracts investment of crores and create lakhs of jobs.”

In the past, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao wrote letters to the Centre on several occasions requesting allocation of funds for the development of KMTP. The foundation stone for one of the biggest textile parks in the country was laid in 2017 by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Over 20 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the State government and textile giants — Kitex, Young One, Ganesha and Tiruvuru Exporters Association — to set up their units.

The 1,190 acres of land is being developed in a phased manner. The total investment in the Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park (KMTP) is estimated to be over Rs 9,000 crore, which includes the cost of infrastructure and common facilities, factory buildings, plant and machinery and other social infrastructure.

Commenting on the development, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said, “Mega Textile Park is a boon for Telangana. On February 14, 2022, the Union Minister had also written to the Chief Minister of Telangana requesting him to take the initiative and seize the opportunity by submitting a strong proposal.”Under the Prime Minister MITRA Parks, the Ministry of Textiles will provide financial support in the form of Development Capital Support up to Rs 500 crore per park.A Competitive Incentive Support of upto Rs 300 crore per park to the units will also be provided.

The State governments will provide encumbrance-free land parcel of at least 1,000 acres and will also facilitate the provision of all utilities, reliable power supply and water availability and wastewater disposal system, an effective single window clearance as well as a conducive and stable industrial/ textile policy.

HYDERABAD: In a major fillip to the textile sector in the State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park (KMTP) in Warangal will be included under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks initiative. The KMTP would facilitate the production of items across the textiles value chain ranging from spinning, weaving, knitting, processing and readymade garments. It has the potential to create direct employment for 75,000 people and indirect employment for another 25,000.“The Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park is now included in the PM MITRA (scheme), which the State has been demanding,” a top official from the State Industries department told TNIE. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted “PM MITRA mega textile parks will boost the textiles sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision. Glad to share that PM MITRA mega textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and UP. The PM MITRA mega textile parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector, attracts investment of crores and create lakhs of jobs.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the past, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao wrote letters to the Centre on several occasions requesting allocation of funds for the development of KMTP. The foundation stone for one of the biggest textile parks in the country was laid in 2017 by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Over 20 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the State government and textile giants — Kitex, Young One, Ganesha and Tiruvuru Exporters Association — to set up their units. The 1,190 acres of land is being developed in a phased manner. The total investment in the Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park (KMTP) is estimated to be over Rs 9,000 crore, which includes the cost of infrastructure and common facilities, factory buildings, plant and machinery and other social infrastructure. Commenting on the development, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said, “Mega Textile Park is a boon for Telangana. On February 14, 2022, the Union Minister had also written to the Chief Minister of Telangana requesting him to take the initiative and seize the opportunity by submitting a strong proposal.”Under the Prime Minister MITRA Parks, the Ministry of Textiles will provide financial support in the form of Development Capital Support up to Rs 500 crore per park.A Competitive Incentive Support of upto Rs 300 crore per park to the units will also be provided. The State governments will provide encumbrance-free land parcel of at least 1,000 acres and will also facilitate the provision of all utilities, reliable power supply and water availability and wastewater disposal system, an effective single window clearance as well as a conducive and stable industrial/ textile policy.