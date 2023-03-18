Home States Telangana

Congress focussing on north Telangana to revive its electoral fortunes

The Congress won a few Assembly seats in the 2018 elections in erstwhile Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam districts.

Published: 18th March 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress is focusing on regaining its strength in north Telangana. The leaders of the grand old party are on padayatras to connect with their own cadres as well as the people. The thrust is now on Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka are criss-crossing north Telangana. Revanth, who kicked off his yatra for change at Mulugu on February 6, has traversed several Assembly segments in Mahabubabad, Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituencies.
Even as Revanth is on his yatra, on March 16, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka began his padayatra from Boath in erstwhile Adilabad district.

The Congress won a few Assembly seats in the 2018 elections in erstwhile Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam districts. They include Manthani, Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Yellareddy and Asifabad. Besides these, the party also won the graduates MLC elections. For many decades, north Telangana remained a strong belt for the Congress. However, after the 2014 and 2018 elections, its influence began to wane.

Aims to outshine BJP

During his padayatra, Revanth is trying to charge the cadres into action to fight the BRS in the next Assembly elections and help the Congress nominees win the election, particularly in the constituencies where the sitting Congress MLAs had defected to the BRS. Revanth is trying to wean away people from the influence of the BRS. The TPCC is making sure that all the local leaders walk with Revanth in their respective constituencies.

Interestingly, both TPCC and CLP leaders selected ST Assembly segments to kick off their padayatras to retain the party’s hold on the tribals and STs. North Telangana is very important for all political parties and hence the focus. This is where the Telangana movement was most fierce and it witnessed a number of uprisings.

The Congress is trying to position itself as a party in the reckoning for staking a claim for ‘gaddi’ in Telangana. It is doing everything in its power to outshine the BJP which is projecting itself as the only contender for power in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress north Telangana Revanth Reddy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka CLP
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp