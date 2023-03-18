Home States Telangana

Revanth urges Muslims not to cast votes for BRS

The TPCC chief assured the people that Congress would provide them with the necessary support.

Published: 18th March 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has urged the Muslim community not to vote for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the upcoming elections, warning that it would increase BJP’s strength in the State, which could lead to dangerous situations. After touring Nizamabad district for four days, which has a large Muslim population, TPCC Chief addressed large public meetings in Nizamabad, Bodhan, and Armoor to reach out to the Muslim community.

As part of Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra, he visited the Armoor Assembly constituency on Friday and interacted with the people. Earlier in the day, he visited the SEZ in Lakampally Nandipet Mandal.
Revanth Reddy reminded Muslim voters that the BJP won MP seats in Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Adilabad in the 2019 Parliament elections because of the Muslim votes given to KCR, following the advice of MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. He said that if Muslims vote for KCR again, it would only help BJP increase its strength and win more Lok Sabha seats in the coming elections.

Revanth also criticised Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy, calling him the “Idi Amin” of Armoor, accusing him of cheating people in Dubai and looting natural resources. He spoke about several allegedly illegal activities of Jeevan Reddy, including taking TSRTC property on lease.

The TPCC chief assured the people that Congress would provide them with the necessary support. He also criticised KCR for supporting the BJP government in Delhi on all issues. Revanth urged Muslim minorities to think wisely before casting their votes in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections. He reminded them that when Congress was in power, the party provided 4 per cent reservations and spent huge funds on minority welfare and development.

