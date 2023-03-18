Where did Telangana govt spend Rs 18 lakh crore, asks CLP leader

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka continued ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ padayatra on Friday from Echoda to Sirikonda. The yatra commenced from Ichoda and concluded at Madapur village in the Boath constituency of Adilabad district, with the participation of a large number of people.

During the padayatra, Bhatti Vikramarka interacted with various sections of society and expressed his concerns over the state of Telangana’s economy. He said Telangana had become a hub of scams and corruption, with many scandals going unreported.

He alleged that the BRS government had borrowed more than Rs 5 lakh crore at high-interest rates, and there was no clarity on how, why, and where that money was spent. He pointed out that the BRS government had presented 10 Budgets in the last nine years to the tune of Rs 23.35 lakh crore. However, in reality, only Rs 18 lakh crore had been spent, while the remaining Rs 7.5 lakh crore was overstated.

Out of the actual spending, more than Rs 5 lakh crore were borrowed from various banks and financial institutions. “These figures clearly show that the actual revenues of the State government were only Rs 13 lakh crore, and a major chunk of that came from the sale of liquor. There was no transparency or clarity on where Rs 18 lakh crore were spent,” he said.

ADILABAD: Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka continued ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ padayatra on Friday from Echoda to Sirikonda. The yatra commenced from Ichoda and concluded at Madapur village in the Boath constituency of Adilabad district, with the participation of a large number of people. During the padayatra, Bhatti Vikramarka interacted with various sections of society and expressed his concerns over the state of Telangana’s economy. He said Telangana had become a hub of scams and corruption, with many scandals going unreported. He alleged that the BRS government had borrowed more than Rs 5 lakh crore at high-interest rates, and there was no clarity on how, why, and where that money was spent. He pointed out that the BRS government had presented 10 Budgets in the last nine years to the tune of Rs 23.35 lakh crore. However, in reality, only Rs 18 lakh crore had been spent, while the remaining Rs 7.5 lakh crore was overstated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Out of the actual spending, more than Rs 5 lakh crore were borrowed from various banks and financial institutions. “These figures clearly show that the actual revenues of the State government were only Rs 13 lakh crore, and a major chunk of that came from the sale of liquor. There was no transparency or clarity on where Rs 18 lakh crore were spent,” he said.