Home States Telangana

Army Chief, TS Guv among many who pay tributes to Lt Col VVB Reddy

Lt. Col. VVB Reddy,was killed in a helicopter crash while on an operational sortie at Mandala in Arunachal Pradesh.

Published: 19th March 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Lt Col VVB Reddy

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande pays homage to Lt Colonel VVB Reddy at his residence at Malkajgiri in Hyderabad on Saturday 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / NALGONDA: Rich tributes were on Saturday paid to Lt. Col. VVB Reddy, who was killed in a helicopter crash while on an operational sortie at Mandala in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this week. Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande paid homage to the late officer by visiting his residence at Malkajgiri in Hyderabad. Later, Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh, the General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Southern Command, paid floral tributes to Lt Colonel VVB Reddy. Both the officers expressed their condolences to the grieving family. 

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also paid rich tributes to the mortal remains of the late officer by visiting his residence. Consoling the family, she said that the brave officer’s services and sacrifice would be forever remembered by the nation. The Governor offered her condolences to the bereaved family and tried to console them. 

Later, the mortal remains of the officer were brought to his native village Bommalaramaram in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district for the final rites. At the village, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, along with local MLA Gongodi Sunita Mahender Reddy, Bhuvanagiri MLA P Shekhar Reddy, Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthy Lingaiah, Yadadri Zilla Parishad chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy, Collector Pamela Satpathy, Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan and a large number of villagers paid tributes and participated in the funeral procession.

Bhanu Reddy was then cremated with State government and military honours.Meanwhile, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy requested the state government to support the family members of Bhanu Reddy by giving them one member of the family a government job and Rs 50 lakh ex gratia.

Bhanu Reddy’s wife Spandana is working as a dentist in Army and the couple was blessed with two daughters, Hanika and Harika. Venkat Reddy said that the State government has the responsibility to support the families of soldiers who died while serving the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lt Col VVB Reddy Arunachal helicopter crash
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp