State BJP team meets Telangana Governor, asks KCR, KTR to quit

The BJP also demanded that the TSPSC chairman, all the board members and the secretary of the commission be replaced with a new board.

Published: 19th March 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

MLA Eatala  Rajender hands over the memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the presence of his party colleagues, at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A BJP delegation led by Huzuarabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Saturday met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to her, seeking her intervention in the TSPSC question papers leak. 

The delegation demanded the resignation of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao “as the Commission functioned directly under him”.  The delegation also sought the resignation of IT Minister KT Rama Rao, holding him responsible for the failure of his department with respect to security protocols which were allegedly not followed to protect the question papers.

The BJP said in the memorandum that the party has reasons to believe that the question papers were leaked in connivance with TSPSC officials. The memorandum claimed that the nine persons arrested were of low rank and the arrests were nothing but an attempt to eyewash the investigation being conducted by the SIT.
The party reiterated its demand for a inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court, and `1 lakh per head as compensation to all the candidates who took the exam. 

