Give info on how, who, where and when: TPCC chief

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday demanded the State government make public details of the movements of all those arrested in the TSPSC question paper leak case, including raw footage from the CCTVs installed in the Chanchalguda jail, and also details of those who visited the jail between March 13 and March 18.

He said that the police initially arrested nine persons in the case on March 13 and shifted them to various places for the next six days. “The police threatened them that they would be killed in an encounter unless they confessed to the crime,” Revanth alleged, addressing a one-day deeksha at Gandhari village of Yellareddy Assembly segment demanding a probe by a sitting judge of the High Court or by the CBI into the case.

‘KTR’s PA linked to accused’

“After six days, IT Minister KT Rama Rao gave a statement that only two employees of the TSPSC, Praveen and Rajasekhar Reddy, committed the offence. KTR gave a clean chit to all the others. KTR’s PA Tirupati played a key role in the scam. He did everything on the direction of KTR,” Revanth alleged, adding that Tirupati and Rajasekhar Reddy belong to Malyala mandal of Jagtial district.“NSUI’s petition is likely to come up for a hearing on Monday. We have engaged top advocates to present our arguments in the High Court,” he said.

BRS govt put careers of 30 L youths at stake: Bhatti

On Sunday, the fourth day of his padayatra, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka lashed out at the BRS government for putting the lives and careers of 30 lakh unemployed youth at stake by allowing the TSPSC question papers to be leaked. Demanding the resignation of all the TSPSC board members, he reiterated his demand for a CBI inquiry into the case.

Speaking at Khanapur, Vikarmarka said that the AAP was launched with the stated aim of cleaning up politics but was itself mired in corruption now. He also wondered why the BRS expects the people of Telangana to take to the roads if party MLC K Kavitha is arrested.

Vikramarka also claimed that Mission Bhagiratha, aimed at providing drinking water to all households in the state, is a big scam. He said that nearly Rs 42,000 crore were spent on the scheme, yet a majority of houses are still not getting water. Villagers in Dasnapur Undugoda were forced to drink water from open wells as two tanks constructed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh each were of no use, he alleged.

