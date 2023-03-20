Home States Telangana

Home inspections give the buyer peace of mind: JLL

Published: 20th March 2023 08:02 AM

Image used for representative purpose only.

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

The residential real estate sector has been greatly impacted by home inspections in recent years. A global commercial real estate services company, JLL, has identified one of the primary advantages of home inspections as being that they enable buyers to identify defects in a constructed property and make informed decisions before taking possession of the apartment. Prior to the rise in the popularity of home inspections, buyers had to rely on the word of the seller or a real estate agent, which could result in hidden issues with the property.

A home inspection involves a thorough assessment of a property’s condition by professional agencies and is typically conducted prior to purchase. The inspection process entails a visual examination of the property’s structural and mechanical components, such as the roof, foundation, walls, electrical systems, plumbing and HVAC systems.

Ramkrishna Panda of JLL said, “Home inspections provide buyers with a comprehensive report detailing the property’s condition and any issues that require attention prior to closing the sale. This enables buyers to avoid purchasing a property with significant problems, ultimately saving them from major expenses in the long run. Additionally, home inspections benefit sellers by allowing them to prepare their property for sale. Conducting a home inspection before listing a property enables sellers to identify and address any potential issues that could deter a sale. This, in turn, can help the property sell more quickly and for a higher price, as buyers will have greater confidence in the property’s condition.”

Home inspections have had a significant impact on the residential sector in India, promoting transparency and trust between buyers and sellers and resulting in smoother and faster transactions. Furthermore, home inspections have contributed to the increased professionalism and credibility of the real estate industry. By relying on the expertise of certified home inspectors, both buyers and sellers can receive accurate evaluations of a property’s condition. This has led to an elevation in the standard of professionalism within the real estate industry and has helped to foster greater trust between buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals.

In conclusion, the impact of home inspections on the residential real estate sector has been overwhelmingly positive. These inspections have allowed sellers to effectively prepare their properties for sale while enabling buyers to make well-informed decisions and promoting transparency throughout the purchasing process. As awareness of the benefits of home inspections continues to increase, it is likely that this trend will continue to gain momentum and more buyers will opt for this essential service prior to making a purchase.

