Bandi dares SIT to issue notice to KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to SIT issuing summons to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for his comments on TSPSC paper scam, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar dared the investigating team to issue similar notices to IT Minister KT Rama Rao for making accusations against him. He said that the State government is trying to gag the Opposition parties as well as media with SIT notices.

“In the name of issuing notices, they have hatched a conspiracy to silence the Opposition. It is shameful that they issued notices to Opposition leaders, leaving aside the perpetrators involved in the case. The people have decimated the dictators like Hitler and Indira Gandhi who have acted in a similar manner,” Sanjay said in a statement.

BJP leaders stage a protest at the Clock Tower centre in Nalgonda on Monday

Questioning the intent in issuing the summons, Sanjay said: “The SIT is claiming that it has issued summons to obtain evidence. If it is the case, SIT should issue notices to KT Rama Rao for referring to my name. Does the SIT dare to summon KTR?”

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said in the past that he would send even his family members to jail for any wrongdoing, he asked the latter to ensure that notices are issued to his son KTR.

He demanded that an inquiry by a sitting judge be ordered if the chief minister thinks his son has nothing to do with this case.

Stating that he has no confidence in the SIT investigation, Sanjay said that he would give evidence pertaining to the TSPSC paper leak case only if an investigation is ordered by a sitting judge.

