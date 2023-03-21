KCR exhorts BRS men to counter false propaganda of opposition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday sent an “aatmeeya sandesam” to his party workers, stating that the BJP-led Central government was conducting raids and obstructing the progress of Telangana as he has decided to ensure that a farmers’ government is formed at the Centre. Rao’s open letter to his party men came in the backdrop of ED questioning BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy scam.

He, however, averred that: “ultimately, dharma alone wins”.

In his message to the party rank and file, Rao said that the Telangana society would never give up on BRS, which is now a household name in the State. Recalling how he achieved the separate Telangana State, he said: “The BRS won twice in the State with people’s blessings. The BRS has now 60 lakh members. We have faced several ups and downs, yet we are marching forward.”

He said that politics is a game for other parties, but for BRS it is a task, responsibility.“Telangana which faced droughts in the past, is now in fifth place in production of paddy. It became a rice bowl of the country. The BRS government has been creating wealth and distributing the same among the needy. But, the story of the country is different. Even after the 75 years of Independence, several States are facing acute shortage of drinking water. The farmers are not getting irrigation water. The country is witnessing caste and religious based politics. This is because, the BJP and the Congress lacked vision,” Rao said in his message.

He said that for this reason he decided to influence the country’s politics with the slogan “Ab ki baar kisaan sarkar”. That’s why the BJP was attacking the BRS and creating hurdles in progress and development of Telangana, Rao said.

‘BRS workers are my strength’

“We have successfully faced thousands of attacks and lakhs of conspiracies, and won elections in the past. The BRS workers are my strength to continue the journey. Adventure is my breath. The land of Telangana never accepts the cheap political forces. Telangana and BRS are inseparable. We will hoist pink flag once again in Telangana. We will register thumping victory in the next elections. As this is the election year, mingle with people and counter the false propaganda of the Opposition parties. Strengthen the BRS. Dharma alone wins,” Rao said in his message.

