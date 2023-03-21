NSUI leader files additional affidavit, seeks CBI probe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Youth Congress leader Balmori Venkat Narsing Rao has filed an additional affidavit in the main writ petition he filed in the High Court, seeking a CBI investigation into the Assistant Engineer (AE) exam paper leak.

Venkat, who is also the State president of National Student Union of India (NSUI), in his writ petition alleged that IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s Personal Assistant Tirupati was the real culprit behind the question paper leak. More than 20 applicants scored the highest scores in the recently held examination, and all of them are from Rama Rao’s Sircilla Assembly Constituency, he had submitted.

He also took issue with the minister’s news conference on March 19 when he declared that just two people were responsible for the AE question paper leak, even though the inquiry is yet to be completed.

He also stated that in the past too, question papers of other competitive exams held in the last couple of years, including the Singareni Collieries Management Trainee and Intermediate exams, were leaked, which indicates that question papers are frequently leaked in TSPSC. The petitioner requested the court to order an inquiry by the CBI or a sitting judge into the AE examination question paper case.

